Christina Edwards Biddle, 47, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center.
The family will celebrate her life privately at a later date.
Christina was born on September 20, 1974, at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point to Ron and Jane Edwards. Following high school, she enjoyed working in sales which she did most of her life. Always one to have a soft spot for animals, there wasn’t a furry friend she didn’t call friend. More than anything in life, Christina loved her children dearly.
She is survived by her children, River Biddle and Kaylup Shelton, both of Newport; father, Ron Edwards of Newport; and brother, Asa Edwards of Newport.
Christina was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Andrew Biddle; mother, Jane Homan Edwards; and brother, Eric Edwards.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
