Annie Kathleen Webb, 84, of Cape Carteret, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
Her graveside services is at 3 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wilson.
Anne graduated from Saratoga School in 1953, Atlantic Christian College in 1959 and was a retired teacher and coach from Goldsboro High School. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister, Justine Webb Newcomb and husband Donald of Wilson; five nieces, Robin Bass and husband Kyle of Atlantic Beach, Charis Lewis and Jamie of Wilson, Renee Evett and husband Gill of Wilson, Julie Biven and husband Kevin of Kentucky and Jill Webb Forbes of Florida; great-nephews and great-nieces, Dillon and Bryson Bass, Rose-Webb and Tripp Evett, Christopher Lewis and Savannah Glover and husband Dwight; great-great-nieces and nephew, Alyssa, Riley and Devin Glover; and a special cousin, Becky High.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Riley and Kathleen Honeycutt Webb; brothers, Ralph Webb, David M. Webb, and Robert Webb; and sister, Dorthea W. Rose.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at stjude.org.
Funeral services are under the direction of Thomas-Yelverton Funeral Home of Wilson. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.thomasyelverton.com.
(Paid obituary)
