George Alexander Thomas, 78, of Newport passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center.
His service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the New Bern Seventh Day Adventist Church, officiated by Pastor George Wennerberg. Interment, with military honors, will follow at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Mr. Thomas was born March 6, 1943, in Antigua, West Indies, to the late Adolphus and Milliecent Thomas. He completed his elementary education in Antigua and completed his higher education in Port of Spain, Trinidad. After he completed his schooling, he landed a job at United States Information Services (USIS) as a photographer and public information specialist.
In 1962, he migrated to the United States and attended the New York Institute of Photography. In 1963, he entered the United States Army, where he served as a photographer and film processor. During his service, Mr. Thomas attended New York Institute of Photography for three years and New York School of Visual Arts for one year. After reentering civil life, he met and married the beautiful Eunice Bramble in 1968. From this union came their five children, Curlette, Vincent, Rosanna, William and Vernon.
In 1972, George entered the trucking industry and transported commodities to upstate New York and the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It was during one of his many routes that he fell in love with upstate New York and relocated his family to Ellenville in 1978.
Mr. Thomas contributed greatly to the overall Hudson Valley community as a musician, sharing his talents with numerous churches in the area. He joyfully served as a musician for several congregations including the Ellenville Seventh Day Adventist Church, the United Methodist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church, St. Paul AME Zion and Christ Church Ministries. Mr. Thomas also volunteered with the Seventh Day Adventist Church Food Pantry Program.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eunice Lillian Thomas; daughters, Curlette Reid (Errol) of Apopka, Fla., and Rosanna Thomas Haywood (Jason) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; sons, Vincent Thomas (Melanie) of Brookville, Md., William Thomas (Nicole) of Mitchellville, Md. and Vernon Thomas (Linda) of Windsor, Conn.; sisters, Myona Greenaway of Newark, N.J. and Wendy Thomas of New Rochelle, N.Y.; brothers, Aubrey Thomas (Rebecca) of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands and Brian Thomas (Nadia) of Bronx, N.Y.; grandchildren, Errol Reid, Evette Reid, Andrew Reid, Alexia Thomas, Cameron Thomas, Natalie Thomas, Brenden Thomas, Olivia Thomas and Jasmine Haywood; and great grandchildren, Elijah Reid and Ellianna Reid; and many nieces and nephews.
