Debra Neal Hill Faw, 67, of Atlantic, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Island Community Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Adam Self.
Debra was a kind and giving woman who always had time for people in our community. She spent many nurturing hours as the Girl Scout Leader for Troop 4809 in Atlantic, where she impacted numerous lives. Her giving didn’t stop there, she also volunteered with the Loaves and Fishes Ministry in Beaufort and the Miriam House in Morehead City. Debra thoroughly enjoyed knitting and was very active in the Knitting Guild Association. In her lifetime, she was pleased to say she journeyed the Camino De Santiago in Spain in 2016, which was an unforgettable journey for spirit and soul.
She is survived by her daughters, Katherine Faw of Manhattan, N.Y., and Carol Faw of Sherman Oaks, Calif.; son, Joel Faw of Wilkesboro; mother, Marie Hill of Atlantic; sister, Ilse Englehardt of Beaufort; brother, David Hill and wife Brenda of Atlantic; grandchild, Halsey Faw; friend and former husband, Claude Faw; aunts, Lura Hill and Nancy Babbitt; uncles, Robert Goodwin Jr. and wife Judy and Winston Hunter Hill and wife Bertha; nephews, Duncan Englehardt, Andrew Hill and wife Amber and Joe Zimmerman; stepnieces, Rachel Page and husband Kenny and Sara Settle; great-niece, Riki Page; and great-nephew, Myron Cash Mason.
She was preceded in death by her father, Neil Burnett Hill.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Girl Scouts Troop 4809, c/o Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church at 926 Seashore Drive, Atlantic, NC 28511; Loaves and Fishes Ministry, 1700 Live Oak St., Beaufort, NC 28516; or Miriam House, P.O. Box 162, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.