Ella Louise Bell Riggs, 92, of Hubert, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Premier Nursing Home in Jacksonville. 

Her private memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by sons, Eddie Riggs of Hubert, Michael Riggs of New Bern and Brent Riggs of Hubert; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Dixie Morton of Hubert.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.