Barry Douglas Daniels, 72, of Smyrna, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022.
His memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, October 15th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Barry was born on July 24, 1950, in Morehead City to the late Leslie and Doris Daniels. He was a true patriot who received the bronze star with V for valor for his service in Vietnam, from 1970 to 1971. He loved spending his days fishing and enjoyed quality time with his family and friends. Barry will be remembered with love as a cherished husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Poisson of Hollywood, Florida; son, Jamie Daniels of Houston, Texas; daughter, Karen Marconi and her wife Melanie Marconi of Plantation, Florida; brother, Leslie Daniels Jr. of Smyrna, NC; and one grandchild, Leslie Daniels.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, at VVA.com.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
