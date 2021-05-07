Lillie Marie Owens Phillips, 74, of Hubert, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bear Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Golden officiating. Burial will follow at Onslow Memorial Park.
She is survived by sons, Carlos Trent Phillips Jr. and Brent Moses Phillips, both of Hubert, and Patrick Kent Phillips of Swansboro; grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Edna Baysden of Jacksonville and Brenda Hancock of Oklahoma; and the father of her sons.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.