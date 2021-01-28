Polly Ruth Sanderford Tatonetti, 80, of Sneads Ferry, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center in Wilmington. She has family in Morehead City.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the home of her daughter, Kathy Tatonetti, 1288 Highway 172 in Sneads Ferry.
Mrs. Tatonetti was the daughter of the late Archie Sanderford and Annie Floyd Sanderford.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen “Kathy” Tatonetti of Sneads Ferry; sons, Raymond Tatonetti of Michigan and Charles “Chuck” Tatonetti of West Virginia; grandchildren, Perry Tatonetti and wife Amanda of Sneads Ferry, Misty Tatonetti of Verona, Jeremy and Raymond Tatonetti and Donnie Petarra, all of Michigan, and Charles Jr. Tatonetti, Hallie Tatonetti and Anthony Tatonetti, all of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Capri, Evelynn, Benjamin, Caden, Aria and Travis; and sister, Margaret Phillips of Maryland.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Tatonetti; son, Perry Anthony Tatonetti; brother, Billy Sanderford; and sister, Betty Boan.
Flowers may be delivered to 1288 Highway 172 in Sneads Ferry.
Arrangments are by Jones Funeral Home. Internet condolences may be sent to the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
PHOTO
