Helga Heins, 88, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Helga was born on July 15, 1934, in Germany, to the late Ferdinand and Gertrude Gernhart. She attended the Fellowship Chapel Worship Service at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, NC. Helga loved people and easily made friends.
She is survived by her son, George Heins and wife Lori; granddaughter, Carly Heins; stepchildren, Diana Foster, Bernard Heins, and Tana Heins, along with their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Heins Sr.
She will be laid to rest, privately, at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leon Mann Center, 3820 Galantis Dr., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
