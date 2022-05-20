Alex Lewis, Otway
Alex William Lewis, 87, of Otway, Passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Pruitt Health Sea Level. The graveside service for Mr. Lewis will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday May 23, 2022, at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating.
Alfred Hopkins, Beaufort
Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as an electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life, Sally.
TIMOTHY EDWARD PENNY, Morehead City
Timothy Edward Penny, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Carteret House Assisted Living in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley.
