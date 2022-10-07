Charles Nelson, Atlantic
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WILLIAM "BILL" W. GERRANS, Morehead City
William “Bill” W. Gerrans, 65, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, October 10th, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Patrick McCanaw and Mr. Jimbo Perry.
POLLY FRANCIS SUE JAMES
Polly Francis Sue James, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
KEITH HARLIN, Morehead City
Keith Harlin, 71, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 8th, at Munden Funeral Home. Keith was born on March 11, 1951, in Alabama, to the late Robert and Betty Harlin.
