Tommy Wayne Hancock Sr., 85, of Harkers Island, passed away quietly and peacefully late in the evening of Monday, June 7, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He was surrounded by his wife, children and many of his family.
His service was Thursday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Harkers Island, with President Kevin M. Nelson of the Kinston Stake Presidency presiding and conducted by Bishop James A. Morris of the Harkers Island Ward. Burial followed at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Tommy was the fourth of 10 children of Charlie and Margarette Hancock. He grew up on a family plot that included his grandfather, aunts, uncles, dozens of cousins and close family friends. From before he could even remember, he helped to support the family by working in the water with his father and brothers and later for himself.
He later joined the U.S. Coast Guard and advanced to the rank of warrant officer before retiring in 1983. His duty stations took him up and down the East and Gulf coasts, to the Mississippi and Missouri rivers and other rivers in between. It was while stationed at the Ohio River in Louisville, Ky., or the “coast of Kentucky” as he called it, he met and married Thelma Campbell Nov. 21, 1958. She would follow him for the next quarter century from assignment to assignment, often doing the heavy work of securing their living quarters in each new location before they finally were able to settle back at Harkers Island as he approached retirement.
Tommy’s marriage to Thelma was made eternal when they were sealed together in the Provo Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints July 12, 1973. They had five children, twins, Tony and Tracy, who were stillborn, along with Tommy Wayne Jr., Terry Layne and Tiffany Elaina.
Tommy was a master mechanic who loved working on, and especially repairing, motors of all kinds, as well as household appliances of every variety. In his later years, he was the neighborhood “fix-it guy,” as he was always collecting old washers, dryers and refrigerators and then giving them away to anyone who needed one. Just as often, he would go into homes to repair appliances so they would not need to be replaced.
His entire life epitomized the principle of “Christian Service” in action and in practice. Hardly a day passed he was not involved in helping someone other than himself and his family. He volunteered for every service project he heard of and, more importantly, he sought out individuals and families who needed help and offered his time, talents and means. Many, if not most, of those instances were known only to him and to those whom he blessed with his kindness.
He was a lifelong and devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held numerous positions of responsibility in local units of the church in every place he, Thelma and his children made a home.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma; sons, Tommy Jr. and wife Cynthia and Terry and wife Katrina; and his daughter, Tiffany Nelson and husband Allen. Also surviving are his sister, June Davis; his brothers, Robert William “Bill” and wife Nola and Joel and wife Susan; as well as his grandsons Layne, Jonathan, Tyler, Garrett and Tommy Warren; four great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews – many of whom viewed him as much a grandfather as an uncle.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Margarette Hancock; brothers, Ralph, Michael, Dennis and Telford; sisters, Ella Dee and Lillian “Sister;” grandson, Joshua; and granddaughter, Taylor.
The family expresses their deep thanks to the friends and family who have helped so much on this journey. Your kindness will always be remembered with gratitude for your service to Tommy.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
