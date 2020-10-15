Dollie Britt Mercer, 83, Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Dollie was born March 16, 1937, in Orrum to the late Asbury and Jeannette Britt. She moved to Morehead City in 1980 and worked faithfully for more than 20 years at Belk as their human resource manager. Dollie was a longtime member of Parkview Baptist Church and was a devoted Christian who loved her Lord and savior.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Mercer of Morehead City; sons, Steve Mercer of Atlantic Beach, Jimmy Mercer and wife Nita of Morehead City and Keith Mercer of Raleigh; sister, Nancy Poston of Glade Valley; brother, Barry Donald Britt of Lumberton; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W. Mercer; and sister, Betty West.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.