William Edward Ivie, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 22, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. William Ivie Jr. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, October 21, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
William, or Bill as he was known to most, was born on April 15, 1947, in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late James and Jessie Ivie. Dedicated to his country, Bill was a Vietnam Veteran honorably serving with the United States Army.
Bill could best be described as a giver, always willing to go the extra mile (or run the 100th errand) for anyone around him, and he lived out his faith through the love he extended to others. Bill was known to help anyone in need and never hesitated to share all that he had. The Lord was the strength of Bill’s life, and no matter what he was going through or how he felt, he was always “doing great.” Gratitude and joy defined him.
Bill’s best moments were those spent with family. For almost 56 years he was married to the love of his life, Judy.
He enjoyed golfing with his son, Ed, and boating with Jorge. Movie nights with Amanda and birthday outings with Angela. All his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will remember him as the one and only PawPaw.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Kay Ivie; daughter, Angela Diaz and husband Jorge of Morehead City; son, William Edward Ivie Jr. and wife Christine of Dallas, Texas; brother, James Ivie and wife Diane of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren, Brandon Diaz and wife Kaylee, Bryce Ivie and wife Claudia, Amanda Kay Diaz, and Brooke Lawrence and husband Bryce; great-grandchildren, Raiden Diaz, Mallory Diaz, Ella Ivie, Revie Lawrence and Ryker Lawrence; and honorary great-grandchildren, Paityn and Wells Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Sue Ivie; brother, Ed Ivie; and great-grandchildren, Oliver Ivan Diaz and Dray James Lawrence.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends can submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.