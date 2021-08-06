Clayton “Clay” Fulcher III, 75, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
The family invites Clay’s friends to join them in a celebration of his life, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the family’s home overlooking Core Sound. The celebration will be followed by food and fellowship.
Clay is survived by his wife, June Fulcher of the home; sons, Clayton Fulcher IV of Atlantic and John Michael Fulcher (Krisha) of FL; grandson, Austin Fulcher serving in the US Navy; daughter, Melinda Davis (Buddy) of Atlantic; grandchildren, Jasmine, Kelly and Megan; great-grandchildren, Emily and William Tucker; extended family, Kendra and Justin Rose and children Hunter and Taylor of Beaufort; first cousin, David Hansen of Straits.
Flowers are welcome or memorials maybe made to Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church, 926 Seashore Dr., Atlantic, NC, 28511; The Friends of Portsmouth Island, PO Box 2303, Morehead City, NC 28557; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
