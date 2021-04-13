Pastor William "Bill" Boyd Stroud Sr., also affectionately referred to as "Hoppy,” 78, of Newport, went home to be with his Lord Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wildwood Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Lowery officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Noe-Brooks' Facebook page.
Bill was born March 29, 1943, in Kinston to Walter Ray and Mary Lee Stroud. He served proudly and honorably in the U.S. Marine Corp and served in Vietnam. Bill retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in 1994 after working as a sheet metal mechanic. He faithfully served the members and community of Wildwood Freewill Baptist Church from 1972 up until his death. When not serving his community, you could find Bill fishing, golfing or working in his garden. Bill's mentality was always God, country and family. His family finds peace in knowing he is home now, rejoicing with his Lord and Savior.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Brenda Stroud; two daughters, Lori Corbett and husband Patrick and Lisa Bitts and husband Harry; siblings, Edna Pitman, Elmer Stroud and wife Zilphia, Allen Stroud and wife Susan and Dolton Stroud and wife Eliza; grandchildren, Jennifer Hughes, Valerie Stroud, Amanda Mills, Brandon Stroud, Noah Ward, Lilyauna Bitts and Cameron Bitts; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, church family and brothers in arms.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Boyd Stroud Jr.; grandson, Justin Allen Corbett; sisters, Katie Heath and Joan Sims; brother-in law, Bill Pitman; and sister-in-law, Linda Mills.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Wildwood Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.