Martha Lee Tripp Mitchener, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Silver Hill Christian Church in Grantsboro, officiated by Pastor Mike Mitchener. Interment will follow at the Paul family cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Martha was born Feb. 25, 1940, in New Bern to Robert Lee Tripp and Nina Emma Bennett Tripp. She graduated with the class of 1957 from Pamlico High School. She went on to further her education by obtaining her bachelor’s degree from Rex School of Nursing, and her love for learning never ceased. Her skill and care allowed her to be an excellent registered nurse in both the operating room and emergency room, where she assisted numerous patients. Her knowledge and experience also made her a valuable board member at Carteret Health Care.
Martha was the president of the parent teacher association and served in various PTAs while still supporting Mitchener Inc. She was also involved in the Republican Party for Carteret County, where she enjoyed serving as its chairman.
Martha had a massive love of history and spent countless hours researching her lineage and roots. She loved entertaining family and friends and was a strong Christian woman. Always one to stay busy, later in life she worked as an automobile dealership broker.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Mitchener Miller and husband James of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; sons, Hugh Lacy Mitchener IV and wife Holly of Chesapeake, Va., and Michael Lee Mitchener and wife Stephanie of Pearisburg, Va.; sister, Sylvia Willis of New Bern; grandchildren, Hugh Mitchener V and wife Alex, Taylor Rumbley and husband Andy, Carter Mitchener and wife Neriah, Mitch Mitchener and wife Liz, Mac Mitchener and wife Jordan, Josiah Mitchener, Kale Miller and Kara Miller; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Spruill; and her former husband of 26 years, Hugh Lacy Mitchener III.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Martha may be made to Silver Hill Christian Church, 2081 NC 306 Highway N, Grantsboro, NC 28529.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
