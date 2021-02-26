Diane Leslie Mantho, 80, of Morehead City, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at home. Her cause of death was pancreatic cancer.
Her funeral is at 2 p.m. Sunday outside at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, performed by the Rev. Tambria Elizabeth Lee, rector.
Born Oct. 28, 1940, she was the only child of Perry and Beatrice Waldner in Garden City, N.Y. Diane attended Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass., with a major in English.
In the business world, Diane was a vice president of insurance sales for a third-party administrator, working throughout various locations within Connecticut.
Living in North Carolina since 2004, Diane and Bob traveled in a recreational vehicle all over the continental U.S., visiting every state. Their travels also included Alaska and the Maritime Provinces of Canada, including Newfoundland and Labrador.
Diane and Bob had a true passion for seeing the world. In 2018, they traveled to the viking homelands, where they toured Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Poland and St. Petersburg, Russia. In early 2020, she and Bob visited New Zealand and Australia.
A feisty Renaissance woman, Diane rediscovered her passion for painting, after her son’s passing in 2010. She was quite active in the Women’s Golf Association, and she was particularly proud of her hole-in-one during one of her trips to Lake Tahoe. She also enjoyed playing pickleball and mahjong. An avid dog lover, Diane and Bob shared their homes with several beloved furry family members.
Volunteering often for many different causes, Diane was particularly active in the St. Paul’s Church community, where she provided hundreds of hours of service to the church and local community, while also being a proud member of the Daughters of the King.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, of the home; her daughter, Leslie Griffin Siraco and son-in-law Paul Siraco, of Amesbury, Mass.; grandsons, Andrew Siraco of Manhattan, N.Y., and Nicolas Siraco of Amesbury, Mass.; and granddaughter, Avery Griffin, of Medford, Mass. Other survivors include her stepchildren, John and Kim Mantho of Longmeadow, Mass., Eric Mantho of Prescott, Ariz., Tara Mantho of Rockville, Conn., and Vanessa Mantho of Groton, Conn.; and stepgrandchildren, Jeremiah Mantho of Longmeadow, Mass., Kate Zeimet of Groton, Conn., Jon and Lori Scott of Deltona, Fla., and Leanna Scott of Altamonte Springs, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Sean Griffin and his wife Staci Griffin; her first husband, Gerald Griffin; and her second husband, Theodore Feldman.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in honor of Diane Mantho to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
