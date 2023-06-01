Eloise “Ease” Bell Turner, 95, of Harlowe, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord, while surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Eloise was born in Harlowe, North Carolina, on July 17, 1927, to the late Armistead Nash Bell and Pearl Small Bell. As the last survivor of eleven children, she was predeceased by her brothers, Cecil, Edsel, RW, Royal; 2 sets of twin brothers, Clyde and Carl, and David and Roger; and sisters, Blanche Williams and Lina Bell Bowlin.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Eloise was predeceased by her husband, Luther Turner, who passed away on July 20, 1969.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Eddie Turner and Tony Turner (Belinda); grandsons, Michael and Brad Turner; granddaughter, Kelly White (Scott); and great-grandchildren, Ben and Luke Turner, Peyton and Skyler Turner, Emily and Addie White, and Austin Wills. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sheron Bell, Brenda Bell, and Virginia Bell; along with many special nieces and nephews.
Her greatest joys in life were God, her Harlowe United Methodist Church family, family and friends, and time spent working in her yard, which she maintained until the age of 88. She was known by the people who loved her most as Mama, Ease, Gran-Gran, and Grandmama.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 3rd, at Harlowe United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Rochele Bailey and Rev. Dave Rimmer. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the Harlowe United Methodist Church. Casual attire is requested.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Harlowe United Methodist Church and mailed to 5129 NC-101, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.