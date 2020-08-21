Joshua Adam Guiendon, 41, of Otway, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 at Otway Christian Church with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating.
Joshua was a workaholic with a great sense of humor who loved helping people and any animal that crossed his path.
Joshua is survived by his wife, Adelaide Burger of the home; daughter, Karlyn Michelle Salter of Otway; parents, Morris “Corky” and JoAnn Guiendon Sr. of Otway; brothers, Morris Guiendon Jr. of Warrenton, Ore., and James Guiendon of Metuchen, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews; as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Audra Leigh; and aunt, Lorraine.
Memorial gifts in Joshua’s name can be given to Carolina Tiger Rescue, 1940 Hanks Chapel Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312, or online at carolinatigerrescue.org/.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
