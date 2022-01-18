Jacci Mayrie Queen, 54, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A celebration of Jacci’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23rd, at The Bailey House, 201 East Main St., Elm City, NC 27822, officiated by Rev. Warren Downing.
Jacci was born in Wilson, North Carolina, on January 17, 1967, to the late Jack and Joyce Queen. As an artist, she was an incredibly gifted painter who loved to express herself with beautiful colors and wonderful creations. Jacci had a unique, funny and outgoing personality. Always a joy to be around, she was known for her kind heart and considerate ways. It was those traits that encouraged her to start the Foundation called, Hospital Helpers Inc, in North Carolina.
Jacci will be fondly remembered by her husband, Jerry Wienberg, as “his flower”. She is also survived by her loving daughter, Caitlin Greene of Tampa, FL; son, Chadwick Greene of Orlando, FL; step-son, Matthew Wienberg of Emerald Isle; sisters, Sherry Queen of Atlanta, GA and Frankie Gray of Laurinburg, NC; brothers, Gil Wheeler of Elm City, NC, Bobby Wheeler of Wilson, NC and Ralph Wheeler of Elm City, NC; beloved Downing Family of Wilson, NC; grandchild, Carter Wienberg; 2 cats, Kibit and Tree Kitty; and dog, Shelby.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Parker Greene; aunt, Daisy Bailey; her cat, Shadow Queen; and many other fur babies throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 37920, Boone IA 50037-0920.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
