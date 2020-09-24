Harvey Lee King, 63, of Comfort, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence. He has family in Carteret County.
At a later date, a private celebration of life service will be held at the family’s home.
Mr. King worked at Battlefield Tire for 31 years.
He is survived by his son, Joseph King of Cape Carteret; his daughter, Christen King of Midway Park; his grandson, Patrick King; and his three sisters, Retha King and Lana Williford, both of Richlands, and Sheila Stanley of Trenton.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be left for the family at jonesgh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.