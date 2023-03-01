Mrs. Reva McDermott Brown, 72, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 24, 2023, surrounded by her family, at her home in Beaufort.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, with a Time of Remembrance beginning at 5:30 p.m.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Branson Sheets officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service and immediately following the service.
A native of Norfolk, Virginia, Reva was born to the late James and Van McDermott. Reva’s family moved from Charlotte, NC, in her 9th grade year and she was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Bob Brown, and they made their home in Greenville. In 1972, Reva graduated from East Carolina University and began teaching in the Pitt County Schools for a number of years. She and Bob remained in Greenville until their retirement in 2006 when they began living at the Villages in Florida and in Beaufort, NC.
Reva was a devoted wife and mother and was so incredibly proud of their daughter, Camilla. She always wore a contagious smile, had a generous spirit and loving nature and was a genuine people person. Reva will be fondly remembered for her love of all sports and especially those she could compete in, especially tennis and Pickle Ball. Her competitive nature also served her well when playing Bridge and other card games with friends. Reva enjoyed gathering with others and was fortunate to help start the Terpsichore Guild of Greenville, which still exists today. She was also a member of De Novo Book Club, which she greatly enjoyed. While living in Greenville, Reva was member of Jarvis United Methodist Church and attended other churches where they currently lived. In addition, Reva was a member of the Service League of Greenville.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob Brown; daughter, Camilla Brown Pittman and husband, Will, of Greenville, and his children, William Pittman and Grey Pittman; sisters, Michelle Cummins and husband, Barry, of The Villages in Florida, and Patricia McDermott-Kesler and husband, Charles, of Black Mountain, NC; brothers, Jim McDermott and wife, Jean, of Ayden, and Michael McDermott of Hendersonville, NC; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
