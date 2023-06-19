Georgia Kaye Lawrence Linna, known as Kaye, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, at the age of 76.
She was born in Carteret County, NC, on February 5, 1947. She grew up in the Otway community and attended the Smyrna Consolidated School, graduating in 1965. After high school, she married Marvin Linna, a Marine, and they moved to his hometown of Ontonagon, MI., where he was a professional logger, with his family. After a few years and severe winters, Kaye and Marvin moved back to Carteret County, where both were employed at Open Grounds Farm. In 2007 both retired from the farm and moved back to Michigan. After Marvin died in 2015, Kaye returned to her home community of Otway, worshipping at Otway Christian Church and enjoying fellowship with family and friends. She was a kind and compassionate person, and she always had a smile on her face. She was a joy to be around, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Michelle Wade and husband Brian, Jeffery Linna and wife Jennifer, son and caregiver, Jason Linna, her grandchildren: Adam Wade and wife Hope, Meghan Wade, Nathan Wade and wife Kimberly, Erika Linna, Matthew Linna, great grandchildren: Tanner, Colter, Parker Alayna, Isaiah and Everleigh. She is also survived by her loving cousins, Gaye Styron, Lawrence Dickinson and Thom Styron.
Kaye was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Linna, her parents, May and Charlie Smith, and two grandsons, Jeffery Linna, Jr. and his brother Tyler Linna.
Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Otway Christian Church, with Pastor Jack Mumford officiating. Interment will follow in the Lawrence Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
