Evelyn Bryan Ipock Dill, 91, of 1509 MacArthur Avenue, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15th, at home, surrounded by her children.
The family will receive friends at Cotten Funeral Home Monday, May 22, 2023, from 5-7PM.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at New Bern National Cemetery with Rt. Reverend Clay Matthews presiding.
A native of New Bern, she was born to the late Brice Bryant Ipock and Jessie Civils Ipock. She attended Southwood College, formerly known as Pineland Junior College, in Salemburg, and was a graduate of New Bern High School Class of 1950, where she was a majorette and member of the undefeated women’s basketball team.
She was a member Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern for over seventy years where she served as a member of the Altar Guild and as a kindergarten teacher.
She is renowned for her culinary and hospitality talents as owner and operator of Olde Towne Caterers, the family business she opened in 1979 and ran for over thirty years.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be remembered by all not only for her good cooking, but her loyal friendship, honesty and sense of humor.
She is survived by her children: William L. Dill (Margaret) of New Bern, Hal Dill (Pamela) of Massillon, Ohio, and Ann Dill Walker (David), of Morehead City; six grandchildren, William Dill (Stephanie) of Pinehurst, Patrick Dill of New Bern, Christopher Dill (Kellie) of Greenville, Sarah Dill Fessler (Shaun) of Canton, Ohio, Connolly Walker of Chapel Hill, and Kathryn Walker of New York City; and five great-grandchildren, Paxton Dill, Bayler Dill, Carson Dill, Carter Dill, and Sophia Fessler.
The family would like to thank Joy Holloway, Jessica Edwards and the Craven County Hospice for their kind care and support.
The family would also like to extend their esteemed gratitude and appreciation to the Rt. Reverend Clay Matthews for his unwavering friendship and guidance throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Craven County Hospice.
Arrangements by Cotten funeral Home & Crematory.
