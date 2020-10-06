Susan Morton, 62, of Broad Creek, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service is at 4 p.m. Sunday at Broad Creek United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Paul Harris.
Susan worked at Conner Mobile Homes for many years before a devastating car accident left her in a lot of pain and hardship. Susan was loved by many.
She is survived by her companion of 10 years, Kevin Whealton of the home; sister, Connie Caudron of Riverdale; brothers, Vernon Morton and wife Nancy and Milon Morton and wife Sheila; sister-in-law, Gayle Morton, all of Broad Creek; nieces, Anna Caudron and Josie Mullins, both of Broad Creek, Jo Ferguson of Riverdale, Kim Cole of Barnsfield and Nan DuGay of Havelock; and nephew, Tony Morton of Broad Creek.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Moody and Gurthey Morton; brothers, Danny Morton and Eddie Morton; niece, Lisa Morton; and nephews, Milon C. Morton and Mark Morton.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.