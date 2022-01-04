Katie Elizabeth Holmes, 31, of Pageland, SC, passed away Dec. 30, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated Rev. Brad Smith. A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Lee Park Church in Monroe, NC.
Katie was born in Panama City, Florida on October 25, 1990, to Dwight and Dee Holmes. She was an excellent X-Ray Technician with Atrium Health Union and was a member of Elevation Church in Ballantyne, NC. She was a loving daughter and sister. Katie loved angels, her dogs, and bunnies.
She is survived by her parents, Dwight and Dee Holmes of Morehead City; sister, Cassie Lambert and husband Daniel of Hanover, PA; grandparents, Joyce May Holmes Stanley of Cedar Point and Carolyn Haskins Haywood of Knightdale; nephews, Jack Byron Lambert, Zander Keith Lambert, and Theodore Ruffin Lambert; and her furry companion, Joey.
She was preceded in death by her furry companion, Samson.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations in memory of Katie Holmes can be made to Atrium Health Union X-Ray Department, 600 Hospital Drive, Monroe, NC 28112 or to Carteret County Humane Society, PO Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
