Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, NC, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Keith was born on March 14, 1944, in Morehead City, NC, to the late Grayer Keith Willis and his wife, Barbara Smith Willis of Atlantic. Keith and his late wife, Kathryn Annette Fluhart Willis of Harkers Island, were members of Trinity United Methodist Church, where they served the Lord alongside their fellow friends.
Prior to working at Jarrett Bay Boatworks, he was the owner and operator of Downeaster Boats. Growing up, he worked with his father, Grayer, and grandfather, Mildon Willis at M.W. Willis & Sons Boat Works. He graduated with a degree in Business from East Carolina University, Greenville, and was a former boat-building instructor at Carteret Community College. In his early years, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He loved reading, music, local and family history, Cape Lookout, and fishing in Core Sound with his beloved grandson, Grayer.
He is survived by his daughters, Angela Leigh Woerner and her husband, Andy, and their son, Grayer Kalani Woerner, of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and Frances Estelle Willis Goddard and her husband, Kristian, of Wilmington, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1163 Marshallberg Road, Marshallberg, NC 28553.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
