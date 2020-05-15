Dorothy Gertrude Riggs, 90, of Newport, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Riggs was a member of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, and she enjoyed being a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Wigger and husband John of Charleston, S.C.; son, Glenwood Thomas Riggs of Newport; grandchildren, Patrick “PJ” Gorman Jr. and wife Claudia, Randy Gorman and Felicia Slaughter and husband Eric; great-grandchildren, Tyler Alan Slaughter, Patrick Gorman, Kali Stannard, Jenna Witkop, Cameron Gorman, Christopher Gorman, Logan Gorman, Ashton Gorman, Nicholas Gorman and Brantley Gorman; and great-great-grandchild, Carter Witkop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Thomas Riggs; and her parents, John and Gertrude Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 182 Holly Springs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.