Clyde Eugene Cheek Jr., 76, of Swansboro, formerly of Carteret County, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
The family will have a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Clyde never met a stranger and would talk to anyone who came within a 2-foot radius of him. His animated story telling abilities were unmatched. Clyde loved classic cars and tried to buy every part ever made. His love for the ocean remained consistent through his life; from his early days in the U.S. Navy, to his “Capt. Clyde” days on the Osprey and his trips with his group of fishing buddies. He was the male version of Julia Child and cooked the best meals and destroyed the kitchen every time.
Clyde loved his family fiercely, even when he got caught napping and his girls painted his toenails red. His love and memories will live on with all of those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his two daughters, Tina Lashley and husband Joel of Greenville and Melanie Jones and husband Shawn Sr. of Swansboro; his brother, Doug Cheek of Durham; grandchildren, Shawn Jones Jr. and Ashley Wrenn; and great-grandchildren, Jesse Harris, Chelsea Harris and Lettie Harris.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Cheek Sr. and Gretchen Johnson Cheek.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Electronic condolences may be left at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.