Harold Gilbert, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center following a battle with cancer.
By his request, services will be private.
Born in Tampa, Fla., Harold lived in various states as a child of a minister. He attended Clemson University, graduating in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in textile management. He worked for the National Spinning Company in Washington, N.C., for many years. Over the last 20 years, he worked with his wife, Gena, in real estate in the Morehead City area, most recently with Keller Williams Agency. An avid fisherman, Harold spent many wonderful times on the water of the Crystal Coast with family and friends.
He leaves his wife of 42 years, Gena; his son, Bryan Gilbert and wife Ashley of Six Mile, S.C.; his daughters, Ashley Fisher and fiancé Kevin, Sherry Hull and husband Ed of Denver, N.C., Kelley Toler and husband Doug of Morehead City and Michell Gillman and husband Dan of Newport; his sisters, Wanda Maggard and husband Bob of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Joyce Ann Rouse and husband Sean of Plains City, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. John Guy Gilbert and Myrthal Perkins Gilbert; and by his sister, Carol Brumley formerly of Concord.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
