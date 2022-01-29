ULICK MAHONEY JR., Morehead City
Ulick Mahoney Jr., 69, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JEFFREY LEWIS, Broad Creek
Jeffrey Lewis, 67, of Broad Creek, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
TRUDY TOMKOWIAK, Havelock
Trudy Tomkowiak, 75, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC
SUZANNE ANITA ROECKELL, Carolina Pines
Suzanne Anita Roeckell, 84, of Carolina Pines, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
WALTER ALLEN PETTIT, Morehead City
Walter Allen Pettit September 10, 1958 - January 28, 2022 Allen Pettit died peacefully at Carteret Health Care on Friday, January 28. Diagnosed a little over 2 weeks ago with pancreatic cancer, he spent the final week of his life surrounded by his family of Carteret County Public Schools band directors, past and present.
MICHAEL CHADWICK, Gloucester
Michael Chadwick, 68, of Gloucester, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
