Myra Murdoch Johnston, 83, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home.
There will be no service.
Myra was born in Wildwood to Hubert and Elsie Murdoch. She was co-owner of Johnston & Johnston Builders of Newport, a lifetime member of Wildwood Presbyterian Church and the financial secretary for many years and co-founder of its food pantry.
She is survived by her daughters, Vivian Ross and husband James and Ann Newman and husband Marvin, all of Newport; sons, Cone “Bubba” Johnston Jr. and John Johnston and wife Bonnie, all of Newport; brother, Preston Murdoch and wife Nita of Carrollton, Va.; aunt, Clara Rizzo of Newport; sister-in-law, Judy Norris; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cone Johnston Sr.; son, Ray Johnston; parents, Hubert and Elsie Murdoch; brothers, Bert Murdoch and David Murdoch; and grandson, Stephen Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wildwood Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 276 Wildwood Road, Newport, NC 28570
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.