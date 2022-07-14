Willa Mintz White, age 68, of Beaufort, NC, passed away on June 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care with family by her side.
She was born on February 21, 1954, to Lutha D. Mintz and Magnolia Mintz in Wilmington, NC.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, George R. (Richie) Futrelle II, and brothers, Howard Mintz and L.D. Mintz.
Willa was a beautiful person on the outside as well as on the inside. As former Ms. North Carolina, and a cosmetologist, she helped many others to shine with her beautician skills and her kind demeanor. She was also a very accomplished bowler, winning the WIBC Nationals team event with her “Carolina Girls”. She enjoyed working outside with her plants, especially her rose bushes, and to decorate her home year-round, but she loved Christmas time the most.
She is survived by her loving husband, of 31 years, Gary White; daughter, Jaclyn Dwyer of Hampstead; stepson, Jonathan White of Hampstead; sisters, Melba Boyd (John) of Wilmington and Daphne Eason (Andrew “Andy”) of Wilmington, and brother, Lloyd Mintz (Brenda) of Hampstead.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00pm on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Coble Funeral & Cremation Service, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, NC with Pastor Billy Batten officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cremation Gardens next to the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any organization that promotes research for lung and heart disease.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
