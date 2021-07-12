Sarah Manning Pope, 88, of Raleigh, formerly of Morehead City, died peacefully Thursday, July 8, 2021, after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at White Memorial Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, NC. The family will receive visitors at their home immediately after the service. Sarah and her daughter Elizabeth will be interred at Howard Memorial Presbyterian Church, Tarboro, NC at a later date.
Sarah was born November 25, 1932 in Williamston to the late Lillian Alexander Sample Manning and Francis Marion Manning.
Sarah was a graduate of Converse College. Her early adult years were spent in Tarboro, where her children were raised. She was a charter member of the Tarboro Historical Society and an integral part of the creation of the Historic District. She co-authored the charming Early Homes of Edgecombe County and Tarboro and was instrumental in the fastidious and lovely restoration of the Pender Museum.
Sarah served on the board of Preservation North Carolina and continued throughout her life honoring the love of history, a curiosity she learned from her newspaper-owner father. She was an active member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames in NC. While later living in Mount Olive and Morehead City, she maintained her activism around historical preservation and appreciation, serving in various volunteer capacities in Wayne and Carteret Counties. A lifelong Presbyterian, she was most recently a member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Sarah always appreciated her eastern North Carolina upbringing which afforded many vast and lifelong bonds, somewhat unique to the region.
Sarah cherished her time with family and was active socially until her death. Music was always a large part of Sarah’s life. After graduating from college, her skills became more refined and her beautiful piano talent shined. At each stage of her life, the piano was always a central fixture, blending perfectly with her social nature and drawing friends and family close. Many an evening ended up with a large crowd surrounding Sarah and her piano.
Sarah is survived by her son, Jack Elson Brinson, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Raleigh; granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Brinson of Isle of Palms, SC, and Katherine Howell Brinson of New York, NY; grandsons, William Jackson Queen and Charles Holloway Queen, both of Raleigh; sister, Mary Ann Manning Boyer of Charlotte; and niece, Ann Boyer Wright and husband Jim of Charlotte. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Manning Brinson.
The family sincerely thanks Lucy Gicharu, Rina Ododa, and Elizabeth Ngaari for their compassionate care and dedicated support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Preservation North Carolina, Post Office Box 27644, Raleigh, NC, 27611, www.presnc.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Brown-Wynne, 300 St. Mary’s Street, Raleigh.
