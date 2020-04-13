Lewis Lajos Kanics, 85, of Swansboro, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in Swansboro.
No services are planned at this time.
Lewis was born May 4, 1934, in Sopron, Hungary, to Erno Sr. and Marcella Kocsis Kanics.
Lewis received his Ph.D. in biochemistry from McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, in 1967, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. His career included running medical labs in assorted hospitals in the Cleveland, Ohio, area, teaching at Cleveland State University, and ended as a leading researcher at Burrourghs Wellcome in the Research Triangle, before retiring with his wife of 58 years in the Swansboro area in 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Monique Maynard Kanics; his daughters, Ingrid M. Kanics of New Castle, Pa., and Jyothi Kanics and husband Jerry Krattiger of Bern, Switzerland; and son, Iain Kanics and wife Julie Ann; and grandchildren, Zoe and Lukas Kanics of Arvada, Colo.
Lewis was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Erno Jr. and Zoltan; and sisters, Margaret, Theresa and Rozsi.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at lls.org/.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
(Paid obituary)
