James “Jim” Clifton Parsons, 83, of Havelock, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Services will be private.
He was a great outdoorsman and trout fisherman and a man of faith.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky Parsons of the home; beloved dog, Scruffy; son, Michael Parsons of North Wilkesboro; daughter, Christine Parsons Jones and husband Larry of Raleigh; two granddaughters, Lauren Parsons of Portland, Ore., and Olivia Hankin of Raleigh; two sisters, Ida Parsons Gaskill and JoAnne Parsons Lewis of Morehead City; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
