Rosa Mae Godette Carter, 96, of Beaufort died Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing Home.
Her service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, 430 Temples Point Rd., Havelock, NC. The interment will follow at the Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary.
