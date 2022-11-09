Robert Ferguson, Morehead City
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Melinda McCann, Hubert
Melinda Jean McCann,73, of Hubert passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Richard Smith, Atlantic
Richard Smith, 73, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
TRACE J. REYNOLDS, Newport
Trace J. Reynolds, 86, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
LINDA SMITH MOREY, Morehead City
Linda Smith Morey, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Duke Regional Hospital. Service information to be announced. Linda was born on July 25, 1952, to the late Burton and Lula Mae Smith. Born in raised and Oxford, North Carolina, Linda grew up on a farm and graduated from J.F. Webb High School.
