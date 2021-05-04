Jacqueline R. Somerville, 90, of Mill Creek, formerly of Marion, Ill., died Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
No services are planned at this time.
Jacqueline was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Clyde and Beatrice Walcutt. She worked as a telephone operator for General Telephone and Electronics from 1950 until 1991. In later years, she worked at the Senior Center in Herrin, Ill.
Jacqueline loved the Lord and was a member of the Lutheran Church. She had a heart for children and families and her faith and natural ability to care for others led her to be a foster mother, which she enjoyed doing for a number of years. Jacqueline was an excellent sewer, she enjoyed doing crafts and furniture restoration.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Childers of Circleville, Ohio; sons, Edward Ronshausen and wife Sammi of St. Petersburg, Fla., Rodney Ronshausen and wife Janet of Bakersville, Richard Norris of Covington, Ky., and B.J. Somerville and wife Lena of Mill Creek; grandchildren, Jennifer, Philip, Ian, Fayla, Sheila, Patricia, Timothy, Sasha and Luke; and great-grandchildren, Jacob, John, Joey, Maz, Beatrix, Jayden, Gage, Kenzy, Thomas, Peyton, Curran, Jersey, Hazelynn and Bryland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Somerville; sister, Lauretta Norris; brother, Clyde Walcutt; and granddaughter, Amy.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
