ANNA MURDOCH STEWART, Morehead City
Anna Murdoch Stewart, of Morehead City, NC passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, surrounded by her family. Anna battled cancer since November 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 28th at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, NC.
Wilhelmina Foster, Beaufort
Wilhelmina "Willi" Foster, 77, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Tia Whitney, Swansboro
Tia Whitney, 37, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
SUSAN SALTER, Atlantic
Susan Salter, 73, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
RONNIE NEAL THOMAS, Harkers Island
Ronnie Neal Thomas, 59, of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 24th at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island officiated by Rev. Clinton Nelson.
DORIS GRIFFIN, Morehead City
Doris Griffin, 83, of Morehead City and formerly of New Bern and Greenville, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
BONNIE WILLIAMS JACOX, Morehead City
Bonnie Williams Jacox, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home. The family will celebrate her life privately, she will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Bonnie was born on January 11, 1935, in Lenoir County, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Oleta Williams.
LEAH MAJORA THOMAS Newport
Leah MaJora Thomas, 95, of Newport, passed away Monday, February 21, 2023. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
ALICE ELIZABETH PHILLIPS, Morehead City
Alice Elizabeth Phillips, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor John Carswell. Alice was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late James and Effie Reece.
