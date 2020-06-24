Linda Kay Fry Hensley, 71, of Hubert, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Jacksonville.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Seaside Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill Hensley of the home; daughter, Pamela Sweeney of Hubert; sons, Billy Hensley of Havelock and Jody Hensley of Hubert; grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; sister, Renee Clay of West Virginia; brother, Bruce Napier of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Fry; mother and stepfather, Ora Edana and Bruce Patrick Napier.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences maybe made at Jonesfh.org.
