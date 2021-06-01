Naomi Rochelle Garner Newby, 88, of Havelock, took the journey home Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Havelock, officiated by the Rev. Daniel Newby.
Naomi was born Nov. 21, 1932, in Newport to the late Rudolph and Ruby Garner. She will be fondly remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Garfield Newby and Virgil Newby; two wonderful daughters-in-law, Tiny Krahn and Darleen Newby; five grandchildren, Daniel Newby, Isaiah Newby, Anna Newby, Timothy Newby and Michael Newby; and six great-grandchildren, Abram, Ainslee, Arielle, Julian, Camron and Hunter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Gene Newby; and oldest son, John Timothy Newby.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Naomi may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
