David Eldon Whitmore, 61, of Morehead City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
A funeral service for David will be held in Ashland, Ohio, where he will be interred in the family burial grounds at a later date when travel restrictions are lifted so family and friends may attend.
He lived and worked in Morehead City nearly 40 years.
David, who always preferred and answered every phone call with “DW here,” loved water and the ocean. He lived and breathed sailing, fishing (especially in red fish season) and oystering along the deep, rich marshland on the outskirts of Morehead City. When he was not fishing or playing on the water, David and his father, Robert E. Whitmore, spent countless hours scouring local flea markets, thrift stores and antique stores (Reggie & Mary's was a favorite). Both men shared a passion and thrill of the hunt for “rusty gold” and vintage treasure. The two accumulated so much they finally opened a sales space at one of the largest flea markets in the area. David also loved military history and was an avid reader with a large collection of books. He also enjoyed cars of all vintages, and his property was seldom without a car “in progress.” In addition, David loved animals, and many pets found a loving home with David over the years, including his beloved black lab “Babe.”
For two decades, he was a Morehead City businessman, owner and manager of SteamVac, a residential and business carpet cleaning service. Following the sale of his business, he was employed a number of years by Clegg's Termite & Pest Control in Morehead City.
David was born in Ashland, Ohio, Aug. 25, 1958, where he attended most of his school years. He graduated from Monroe High School, the community where his father had been city manager. After graduation from high school, David served in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Pensacola, Fla., and lived along the Gulf Coast for a time.
David E. Whitmore is survived by his loving son, Hunter, also of Morehead City; a daughter, Celeste of New Bern; brother, Robert Brooks Whitmore and his wife Jennifer of Ashland, Ohio; sister, Connie Whitmore Cartmell and her husband Ohlen P. Cartmell of Marietta, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and several adult stepchildren.
“Hunter’s loving father and our little brother left this Earth far too soon.”
Preceding him in death were his beloved parents, Robert E. and Eleanor Gecsey Whitmore.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.