MGYSGT FRANK WILLIAM SCHWARZ JR., USMC RETIRED, Havelock
MGySgt Frank William Schwarz Jr., USMC Retired, 83, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family. His funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24th at Annunciation Catholic Church, presided by Father Jim Buchholz. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy Grisham, Morehead City
Dorothy Grisham, 87, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
REGINA COILEY CORRELL, Wildwood
Regina Coiley Correll, 53, of Wildwood, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Regina was born on November 16, 1969, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Roberta Coiley.
