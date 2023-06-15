Evelyn Thompson Lupton, 70, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her sound-side home. Her faithful husband of fifty years, Charles Howard Lupton, was at her bedside while she passed, just as he was through countless moments before.
Lynn was born on September 12, 1952, to the late Carl and Evelyn Thompson in Roanoke Rapids, NC. She attended Fairfax Hall in Waynesboro, VA, and Louisburg College in Louisburg, NC. She graduated with a two-year degree and married Charles shortly after on December 1, 1973. Together, they built a beautiful life in Pine Knoll Shores, raising two children and creating memories in the place that they called home.
Lynn lived a life of service. She was a volunteer, serving as Past President to The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. She was a substitute teacher for Carteret County Public Schools. She was a devoted member of the First Methodist Church of Morehead City and served on countless committees, including the bereavement committee and Stephen’s Ministry. She led Sunday School and Bible Study groups. Her faith was unwavering, and she served her community with a full heart. She made weekly visits to local rest homes, the hospital, and to community members in need. Lynn left a legacy of love through both word and deed.
Lynn was a talented seamstress, known for her creativity and skill. She used her gifts to serve God, creating banners which hung in the sanctuary of First Methodist Church. She made gifts for friends. She created beautiful, quilted teddy bears, and heirloom bibs for newborn babies. Once, she entered the North Carolina State Fair and won two blue ribbons and a best in show for her quilted works. She took great care in each item she crafted, blessing others with her talents and gifts.
Lynn enjoyed sitting under the pier with her sweetheart, basking in the sun on her atrium, fellowship with her friends, and dancing to beach music on the dock. She had a zest for life and found the most joy in spending time with her family. She was a devoted daughter, serving as her mother’s caregiver for thirty years. She was a loving wife, surrounding her husband with constant support and devotion. She was a compassionate mother, guiding her children with unconditional love and sacrifice. She was a generous grandmother, providing warmth, kindness and endless hugs. She treasured precious moments with her grandchildren, Molly Scott and Saylor Cottrell, Finn and McKinley Lupton, nurturing each child and passing on her Christian beliefs. She was also a beloved Aunt, surrounding her nieces and nephews with warmth and love. She enjoyed gatherings with all of her treasured family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her siblings, Mary Ann Sewell, of North Augusta, GA, Carl Thompson, of Roanoke Rapids, NC, David Thompson, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Betty Lou Warren, of Raleigh, NC.
Her memory will be forever treasured by her children, Carlyn Cottrell and husband Scott, of Morehead City, and Hunter Lupton and wife Brooke, of Beaufort.
Lynn was a witness to the love of Jesus, and it was her wish to share that testimony with others. A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen and will be held on June 29, 2023, at 11:00 AM at First Methodist Church located at 900 Arendell Street in Morehead City. Immediately following the service, there will be an Interment for family only at the church columbarium. Following the Interment and in celebration of Lynn’s life, the family will receive friends at the home of Carlyn and Scott Cottrell, located at 2108 Evans Street in Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Methodist Church, 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557, or to The Salvation Army of Carteret County, 2800 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557, in memory of Lynn.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
