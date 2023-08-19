Barbara Duff, Holly Ridge
Barbara Duff (BJ), 61, of Holly Ridge, departed this earth on Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Wilmington, NC. BJ left the world way too soon at age 61. Her battle with lung cancer reflected her courage in facing life’s challenges. Despite the pain, BJ stayed strong until the end and took upon herself all of the end-of-life decisions, rather than leaving the details for others to manage.
NANCY ALLEN SMITHWICK, Newport
Nancy Allen Smithwick, a devoted wife, mother, and respected business owner, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the age of 81, at the Carteret House in her hometown of Newport, North Carolina. Funeral services to honor Nancy's life will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, August 20th at Reece's Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Rev. James Chadwick.
RUTH ANN BUDAY, Havelock
Ruth Ann Buday, 79, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, presided by Rev. Jim Buchholz.
