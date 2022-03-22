Montgomery “Monty” Clifton Godwin, 55, of Mill Creek, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Pastor Doug Randall. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Montgomery, or Monty as he preferred, was born on April 19, 1966, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to the late David and Ileta Godwin. He later moved to the Crystal Coast where he graduated from West Carteret High School. Monty had a broad range of talents with a great eye for design and detail that he applied to various employments over the years. In his early years, he worked as a commercial fisherman and also did roofing jobs. In more recent years, he used his talents working as a web designer and programmer. He and his brother also started Godwin and Sons Remodeling. In Monty’s free time he loved riding his motorcycle on the open roads.
He is survived by his wife, Jonne Purdom Godwin of Beaufort, NC; daughters, Ashley Raine Cabrera-Ramirez and husband Luis of Sherman, TX and Malarie Lee Godwin of Beaufort, SC; son, Montgomery “MJ” Godwin Jr. of Bluffton, SC; brothers, Johnny Godwin of Newport and David Godwin Sr. of Beaufort; step-sister, Donna French of Beaufort; best friend, Michael Piner of Newport; 14 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with his family in Mill Creek; and his furry dog, Zoey.
Memorial contributions may be made through Treasured Memories to assist the family with funeral expenses at www.tmcfunding.com
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
