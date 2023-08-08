Mary Hicks “Bea” Pate, 94, of Cedar Point, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 6, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was born April 15, 1929, in Durham, NC, a daughter of the late Paul S. and Hattie Bowling Hicks.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham.
Bea was an LPN and loved to care for people in their time of need, but her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Boyd “Scrapper” L. Pate, Jr. and his wife, Cindy Causey, of Swansboro; grandchildren, Adrienne Dunnagan and Scott Pate; four great grandchildren and eight great-greatgrandchildren; sister, Faye Dennis, of Durham; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd L. Pate, Sr., sister, Polly Jaber, and brother, Jay N. Hicks.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude hospital for Children at stjude.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
