SALLY WILLIS, Marshallberg
Sally Willis, 79, of Marshallberg, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her son's home in Vanceboro. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
ULICK MAHONEY JR., Morehead City
Ulick Mahoney Jr., 69, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JEFFREY "JEFF" LEWIS, Broad Creek
Jeffrey “Jeff” Lewis, 67, of Broad Creek, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Service information to be announced. Jeff was born in Morehead City, on October 18, 1954, to the late Bennie Way Lewis and Thelma Cannady Arnold.
TRUDY TOMKOWIAK, Havelock
Trudy Tomkowiak, 75, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
SUZANNE ANITA ROECKELL, Carolina Pines
Suzanne Anita Roeckell, 84, of Carolina Pines, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
ROBERT SMALL, Newport
Robert Small, 63, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
EDWIN PAYLOR, Beaufort
Edwin Paylor, 95, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
